PH stock exchange index notches 2nd weekly loss amid continued rise of COVID cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2021 01:23 AM

Philippine shares notched their second weekly loss, amid the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. But an analyst believes local investors are still holding out hope for a recovery story. Michelle Ong reports. — The World Tonight, ANC, April 23, 2021
