Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Ilang kainan, hirap sa 'unli rice' dahil sa mahal na bigas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 23 2023 07:55 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Umaaray na ang ilang kainan na nag-aalok ng unlimited rice dahil sa taas-presyo ng bigas ngayon. Nakikita naman ng Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura na posibleng magmura ang bigas sa Agosto dahil sa pagbaba ng presyo ng pataba. Nagpa-Patrol, Reiniel Pawid. TV Patrol, Linggo, 23 Abril 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   negosyo   kainan   unlimited rice   bigas   price patrol  