Telcos say ID requirement a hurdle in SIM registration

MANILA (UPDATED) —Telecommunication companies Smart, Globe, and DITO on Saturday said that ID as a requirement was seen as a hurdle in the ongoing SIM registration, which is set to end on April 26, 2023.

The DICT has said that there is no SIM registration deadline extension at this point.

“We encourage everyone to register to promote the responsible use of SIMs and provide law enforcement agencies the necessary tools to crack down on perpetrators who use SIMs for their crimes, consistent with the declared policy of the law," DICT said.

Less than 60 percent of the total SIM card users in the Philippines have so far registered with their providers.

For Smart, 56 percent, or more than 37 million, of their users have already registered, while 40 percent or 33 million Globe users are now registered as of April 21.

DITO, meanwhile, said that 38 percent of its subscribers or 5 million have been registered.

Haven't registered your SIM card yet? Register here:

Smart - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

Globe - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

— with a report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News