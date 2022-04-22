Home > Business Stakeholders hopeful of sustained travel, hotel takeup ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 22 2022 11:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Stakeholders are hopeful that the continued improvement in COVID-19 cases, the precautions implemented as well as the collaborative efforts of various government agencies and the tourism industry could sustain the travel spike seen during the Holy Week break. The Philippines is currently hosting the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit 2022 with the aim of boosting the recovery of the tourism as well as the meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (MICE) industries Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, tourism Read More: WTTC tourism travel industry hotel group Tourism sector COVID-19 pandemic MICE /news/04/22/22/babaeng-chinese-national-nasagip-sa-paraaque/business/04/22/22/driving-tips-to-save-gas/business/04/22/22/philippines-ready-open-for-tourism-wttc/overseas/04/22/22/korean-leaders-exchange-friendly-letters-despite-rising-tensions/news/04/22/22/final-comelec-debates-postponed-amid-contractor-payment-mess