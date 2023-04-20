Home > Business Marcos Jr. signs order outlining PH tariff commitments under RCEP ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 21 2023 02:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signs an executive order outlining the country's tariff commitments under the world's largest free trade agreement. Details in this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr tariff commitments free trade agreement RCEP /video/business/04/21/23/ph-shares-stage-recovery-amid-low-asian-stock-trade/video/news/04/21/23/bantag-wants-to-surrender-over-lapid-murder-case/video/news/04/21/23/experts-cooperation-sought-on-alleged-data-breach-of-ph-agencies/video/news/04/21/23/teves-claims-hes-target-of-high-level-government-conspiracy/business/04/21/23/buzzfeed-to-close-news-operation