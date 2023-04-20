Home  >  Business

Marcos Jr. signs order outlining PH tariff commitments under RCEP

ABS-CBN News

Apr 21 2023

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signs an executive order outlining the country's tariff commitments under the world's largest free trade agreement. Details in this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 20, 2023
