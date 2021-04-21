Home  >  Business

BSP gov to ask Duterte to certify as urgent amendments to bank secrecy law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 11:05 PM

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno renewed his push to ease the country's bank secrecy laws, as he plans to ask President Rodrigo Duterte to fast-track the passage of proposed amendments to the measure. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 21, 2020
