Konsumo ng kuryente sa Luzon grid pumalo sa pinakamataas na antas

Posted at Apr 20 2023 07:28 PM

Pumalo na sa pinakamataas na antas ang konsumo ng kuryente sa buong Luzon dahil sa tindi ng init ng panahon. Kampante naman ang Department of Energy dahil walang pumapalyang planta pero aminadong kailangang paghandaan ang buwan ng Mayo dahil lalo pang iigting ang init. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 20 Abril 2023
 

