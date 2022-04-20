Home > Business PH tech firms, small business to benefit from public service act: DFNN ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2022 12:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The signing of the amended Public Services Act, which liberalized ownership of select sectors such as telcos, could boost technology and knowledge transfer in the country, IT firm DFNN chairman Ramon Garcia said Wednesday. Among those that could benefit from the entry of foreign investors are the small and medium enterprises and businesses involved in technology, Garcia said. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, technology Read More: PSA DFNN internet technology e-gaming SpaceX internet connectivity telco /news/04/20/22/robredo-camp-not-asking-other-candidates-to-withdraw/news/04/20/22/abogada-nalamang-pasado-sa-bar-habang-nasa-job-orientation/business/04/20/22/presyo-ng-manok-tumaas-dahil-election-season-tag-init/business/04/20/22/presyo-ng-ilang-bilihin-tataas-sa-mayo-market-owners/overseas/04/20/22/worse-to-be-gay-than-corrupt-in-venezuelas-military