Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower anew at 6,446

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2023 10:35 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Another cautious trading day in Asia as investors digest comments from the US Federal Reserve on possible rate hikes.

Philippines shares are still in negative territory. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 19, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH economy   PH shares   stock market  