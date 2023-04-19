PH office demand shows resilience despite global, domestic headwinds: Leechiu

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine office demand hit new highs in the first quarter of 2023, which could boost growth to exceed pre-pandemic levels for the entire year despite global and domestic challenges, a consulting firm said on Wednesday.

"First quarter, which historically has been the slowest quarter of the year, [but] we seem to hit new-highs for the first quarter," Leechiu Property Consultants CEO David Leechiu told ANC.

For the entire year, "it could be at par with 2022 numbers, if not better, and that's despite all the things that's going on in the world," he added.

Leechiu said the economic reopening and the new jobs generated by the business process outsourcing gave office demand a boost.

The IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) is eyeing to hire over 1 million workers in the next 5 to 6 years, he said.

More details to follow.