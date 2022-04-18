Home  >  Business

PH shares post slight gains despite thin trade

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 11:19 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index inched up at the start of the trading week while other Asian markets fall after a raft of economic data releases from China. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  