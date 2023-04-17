Home  >  Business

No long lines at BIR offices on last day of ITR filing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2023 10:51 PM

The Bureau of Internal Revenue is confident of reaching its collection target for the first few months of the year, judging from the turnout at its offices on the last day of filing of income tax returns. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 17, 2023
