Home > Business No long lines at BIR offices on last day of ITR filing ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2023 10:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Bureau of Internal Revenue is confident of reaching its collection target for the first few months of the year, judging from the turnout at its offices on the last day of filing of income tax returns. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: The Bureau of Internal Revenue is confident of reaching its collection target for the first few months of the year judging from the turnout at its offices on the last day of filing of income tax returns. - The World Tonight ANC April 17 2023 /video/news/04/17/23/teves-barred-from-virtually-joining-senate-probe-into-degamos-slay/video/news/04/17/23/pnp-chief-slams-abalos-for-alleging-cops-covered-up-drug-bust/video/news/04/17/23/chinese-embassy-envoys-remarks-on-ofws-in-taiwan-misinterpreted/entertainment/04/17/23/how-kaladkarens-boyfriend-reacted-to-her-mmff-win/news/04/17/23/dela-rosa-wants-doj-to-solve-negros-oriental-killings