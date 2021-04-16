Home  >  Business

Philippine shares post weekly loss despite eased community quarantine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2021 03:16 AM

Philippine shares post a weekly loss even after the greater Manila area shifted to a looser lockdown this week. Michelle Ong reports.- The World Tonight, ANC, April 16, 2021
