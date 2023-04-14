Globe says SIM registration lags due to lack of valid IDs, digital literacy

Watch more on iWantTFC

The lack of government IDs and insufficient digital literacy are among the reasons why the SIM registration is lagging, a Globe Telecom executive said on Friday.

"Ang nakikita namin, kailangan may kaunting hand-holding na mangyari lalong lalo na sa ating mga customers na nasa provinces kasi nandoon talaga ang mababa ang registration," Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto told Teleradyo.

(What we're seeing is that there is a need for hand-holding, specially for customers in the provinces since the low registration is really there.)

As of April 11, some 66 million or just over 39 percent of the total 168 million SIM cards in the country have been registered. The country's 3 major telco players are urging the government to extend the April 26 deadline.

Officials of the Department of Information and Communications Technology have said the agency and the National Telecommunications Commission were studying the possibility of extending the SIM registration deadline.

Failure to register on time will result in deactivation of SIM and mobile services, according to the SIM registration act.