PH shares snap 3-day losing streak despite thin trading, foreign selling

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 11:20 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index broke its three-day losing streak despite thin trading and continued foreign selling. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 14, 2021


 
