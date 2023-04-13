Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower at 6,448

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2023 11:13 PM

Philippine shares again closed lower Thursday as investors digest a recession warning from the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2023
