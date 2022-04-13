Home  >  Business

PH shares snap 2-day losing streak ahead of Holy Week break

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2022 10:10 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Inflation in the US soars to a fresh four-decade high.

But Asian markets, including Philippine shares, appear to take the news in stride. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  