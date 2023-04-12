Home > Business Philippine shares close at 6,469 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 12 2023 10:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An upbeat Philippine growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund failed to lift local shares as investors await the release of US inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /overseas/04/12/23/xi-china-must-strengthen-training-for-actual-combat/video/news/04/12/23/philippine-red-cross-to-mark-75th-founding-year/video/news/04/12/23/7-suspects-in-salilig-hazing-case-plead-not-guilty/sports/04/12/23/bleague-kiefer-shiga-win-by-default-over-nagoya/entertainment/04/12/23/kuh-ledesmas-daughter-to-hold-birthday-concert