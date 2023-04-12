Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close at 6,469

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2023 10:30 PM

An upbeat Philippine growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund failed to lift local shares as investors await the release of US inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2023
 
