Home  >  Business

PH shares fall to one-month low as investors prepare for Holy Week break

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2022 10:54 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell to its lowest level in a month as investors brace for the Holy Week break. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  