PH shares slip despite relaxed restriction in NCR Plus

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2021 10:15 PM

Philippine shares continued their decline despite relaxed lockdown restrictions in the greater Manila area.

An analyst believes traders are now on the lookout for developments in the coronavirus vaccine rollout. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2021


 
