PH unemployment rate stays at 4.8 pct in February, 2.47-M Filipinos jobless

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2023 11:37 PM

The latest Philippine jobs data showed the country’s unemployment rate steadying in February, but this report tells us, more Filipinos are still out of work. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2023
