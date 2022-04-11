Home  >  Business

PH shares fall below 7,000 at start of shortened trading week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2022 10:57 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell alongside its Asian peers at the start of a truncated trading week. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2022
