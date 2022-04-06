Home  >  Business

PSEi moves lower as US Federal Reserve hints at rate hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 12:02 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The PSE index moved lower on Wednesday following the weakness in global markets after the US Federal Reserve hinted at a rate hike. Michelle Ong has the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2022
Read More:  PSE   PSE index   US Federal Reserve   US Federal Reserve rate hike   Philippine shares Philippine market   PSEi   Philippines Stock Exchange   stock market  