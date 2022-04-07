Home  >  Business

PSEi in red anew amid decline in Asian markets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 10:59 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange index is again in the red joining a decline across other Asian markets. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 7, 2022
Read More:  Philippine Stock Exchange   index   Asian markets  