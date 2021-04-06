Home  >  Business

PH shares rise as inflation eases in March

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2021 11:06 PM

Philippine shares closed in the green for a second day as investors digest March's inflation print.

One analyst believes it may be too early to tell if the country can expect lower inflation from here on out. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 6, 2021
 
