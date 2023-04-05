Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,488 as inflation cools

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2023 10:49 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange closed the shortened trading week on a positive note as investors digested the March inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2023
