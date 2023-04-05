Home  >  Business

PH inflation eases to 7.6 pct in March

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2023 10:36 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine inflation eases for the second consecutive month in March.

The latest print also shows core inflation rose to its highest level 1999. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PH economy   inflation   economy  