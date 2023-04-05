Home > Business Load your RFIDs before traveling: TRB reminds motorists ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2023 02:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Toll Regulatory Board reminded motorists traveling this Holy Week break to ensure their RFIDs are funded. Ensuring sufficient load for their electronic toll payment card will lessen the traffic as an influx of cars are expected to use the tollways during the upcoming long weekend, Toll Regulatory Board Spokesperson Julius Corpuz told Teleradyo. Those without RFID can use the cash lanes, he said. Aberya sa RFID ng SLEX, nagdulot ng mabigat na trapiko Transport dept wants to require RFID registration for vehicles Easytrip RFID users can register in Autosweep tollways starting Jan. 15 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, toll Read More: TRB toll regulatory board Holy Week 2023 long weekend expressway RFID Easytrip /news/04/05/23/japan-survey-finds-15-million-living-as-recluses/sports/04/05/23/brownlee-eager-to-help-gilas-recapture-sea-games-gold/news/04/05/23/pinatay-na-estudyante-ng-dlsu-dasmarias-inilibing-na/entertainment/04/05/23/carlo-aquino-happy-love-you-long-time-will-finally-be-shown/news/04/05/23/alamin-inaasahang-lagay-ng-panahon-sa-semana-santa