Load your RFIDs before traveling: TRB reminds motorists

The Toll Regulatory Board reminded motorists traveling this Holy Week break to ensure their RFIDs are funded.

Ensuring sufficient load for their electronic toll payment card will lessen the traffic as an influx of cars are expected to use the tollways during the upcoming long weekend, Toll Regulatory Board Spokesperson Julius Corpuz told Teleradyo.

Those without RFID can use the cash lanes, he said.