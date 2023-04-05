Home  >  Business

Tulin ng taas-presyo ng bilihin bumagal noong Marso: PSA

Posted at Apr 05 2023 08:14 PM

Bumagal ang inflation o ang tulin ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin noong Marso, ayon sa Philippine Statistics Authority. Pero para sa mga pinakamahirap na pamilya sa bansa, hindi ito naramdaman. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 5 Abril 2023

