Watch more on iWantTFC

There could be bigger oil price hikes if the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine drags on, an economist said Tuesday.

"We haven’t seen the end of the oil price fluctuations and depending on how bad it get, the disruption in oil supply, I think we’re in much bigger oil price hikes in the next few weeks," economist Noel Leyco told ANC.

Oil prices surged for 11 straight weeks as the Russia-Ukraine conflict affected the global crude oil supply.

Leyco said the rising oil prices could have a multiplier effect which could "worsen" inflation.

Inflation in March accelerated to 4 percent, the upper end of the government target.