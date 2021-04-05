Home  >  Business

Cloud kitchens allow food brands to operate with smaller overhead: proponent

Posted at Apr 05 2021 11:55 AM

Cloud kitchens, where food brands, outsource cooking equipment, space and other items, have taken off in the Philippines amid the quarantine restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. 

A proponent of the concept says cloud kitchens provide great value as it lets food brands spend just 10-15 percent of what they would normally spend setting up a traditional restaurant. 
