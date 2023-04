PAL says hitting 95-percent pre-pandemic capacity during Holy Week 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine Airlines said on Tuesday it was hitting about 95-percent pre-pandemic capacity during the Holy Week break as Filipinos traveled to local and international destinations.

"The Holy Week is a major indicator of what peak travel season is all about. It is marked by high volume of passengers, increased number of flights and maximum utilization of fleet," PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told ANC.

"Right now, we are hitting 95 percent of pre-pandemic capacity as far as the number of flights are concerned," she added.

Villaluna said the local top destinations included Cebu, Bacolod, Davao, Caticlan, Puerto Princesa and Tagbilaran.

PAL earlier said it expected to reactivate its entire fleet by the end of the year.