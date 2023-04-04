Home  >  Business

PH finance chief Diokno not bothered by OPEC oil production cut

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 10:55 PM

The Philippine finance chief expects inflation to cool in March as he believes its peak may have already peaked.

Secretary Benjamin Diokno also played down the potential impact of the OPEC Plus' cut in global oil production. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 4, 2023
