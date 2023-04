Watch more on iWantTFC

AirAsia Philippines is seen to return to its 100 percent capacity for both domestic and international operations by the third or fourth quarter this year, its CEO Ricky Isla said.

Although the surge of passengers during the Holy Week is at "good record high" numbers, more than double that of last year's, the capacity is not yet back to 100 percent, Isla said.

"Not yet 100 capacity but we’re looking at a high of 100 percent both domestic and international come third quarter at the earliest and 4th quarter of 2023. Hopefully, we would be achieving 100 percent for both domestic and international," Isla told ANC.

China's reopening could give AirAsia's recovery a boost since the airline is also betting on leisure travel to fuel growth, he said.