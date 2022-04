Watch more on iWantTFC

Digitalization could help micro-businesses become more competitive, the World Bank's International Finance Corp Philippines country manager Jean-Marc Arbogast said Monday.

IFC has investments in various sectors including the Philippines' GrowSari e-commerce platform.

"It brings efficiencies, it brings jobs. It’s also a matter of competitive advantage, so those who adopt digital solutions would be more competitive," Arbogast

For us it's very important to support that agenda in the country, especially if it's micro-enterprises," he added.

GrowSari disrupts, he said, the supply chain system and provides e-commerce services to sari-sari stores, carinderias and other MSMEs. Majority of the country's businesses are micro-small and medium enterprises.