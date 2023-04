Watch more on iWantTFC

Scam text and messages are expected to significantly decline after the deadline of the mandated SIM registration period on April 26, Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo said on Monday.

Spam messages from unknown senders are still being reported but Lamentillo said they expect less reports after all SIMs in the country are verified.

"After April 26, automatically made-deactivate ang SIMs na walang identity, ibig sabihin lahat ng nagpapakalapat ng spam messages magkakaroon ng level of accountability," she said.

(After April 26, SIMs without registered identities will automatically be deactivated. This means those sending spam messages will have a level of accountability)

So far, about 32 percent of the country's 169 million SIMs have been registered.

Consumers are also reminded to report any stolen SIM cards that have already been registered.