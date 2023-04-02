Home > Business Deadline sa paghahain ng income tax return, sa Abril 17 na: BIR ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2023 09:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Lampas 2 linggo na lang ang deadline sa filing ng income tax return (ITR), ayon sa Bureau of Internal Revenue. Mas pinadali na ang proseso ng paghahain ng ITR para umabot sa itinakdang oras. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Abril 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news buwis income tax return ITR filing deadline Bureau of Internal Revenue /news/04/02/23/group-welcomes-eu-decision-on-filipino-seafarer-certificates/sports/04/02/23/thompson-unveils-new-colorway-of-signature-shoe/video/entertainment/04/02/23/bida-sa-mga-pelikula-ng-summer-mmff-pumarada/video/entertainment/04/02/23/vilma-santos-christopher-de-leon-balik-tambalan-sa-pelikula/entertainment/04/02/23/bamboo-completes-the-voice-kids-ph-season-5-team