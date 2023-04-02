Home  >  Business

Deadline sa paghahain ng income tax return, sa Abril 17 na: BIR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2023 09:09 PM

Lampas 2 linggo na lang ang deadline sa filing ng income tax return (ITR), ayon sa Bureau of Internal Revenue. Mas pinadali na ang proseso ng paghahain ng ITR para umabot sa itinakdang oras. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Abril 2023

