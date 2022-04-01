Home > Business PSEi starts April weak, fails to sustain 2-day rally ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2022 12:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The PSE index sees a weak start to a new trading month as it fails to sustain its two-day rally. Details from Michelle Ong. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PSE, PSE index Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine shares Philippine market PSEi Philippines Stock Exchange /video/news/04/02/22/comelec-insists-data-leak-not-related-to-halalan-2022/video/news/04/02/22/imee-marcos-says-family-willing-to-settle-estate-tax-liabilities/life/04/02/22/culture-shorts-student-art-virtual-gallery-and-more/sports/04/02/22/mpl-season-9-onic-send-omega-hanging-on-for-dear-life/sports/04/01/22/vietnam-has-unique-health-protocols-for-sea-games