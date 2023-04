Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Egg farms in the Philippines are reporting losses due to low demand for the cheap protein source, the Philippine Egg Board Association said on Saturday, warning of a possible halt to production by some producers due also to costly feed.

Gregorio San Diego, the chairman of the group, said that egg prices are on a downward trend for four straight weeks and that egg production is reduced because of the decreasing demand.

"Ang pinoproblema namin, 'yung demand. Kasi palaging sinasabi na 'yung supply mababawasan, magiging kaunti. Pero ang problema natin ngayon, ang nababawasan 'yung pambili ng tao," San Diego told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Meron nang size kami, maliliit, below P5 na ang wholesale sa amin. Kaya lugi na naman kami. Ang manok, kinakain sa isang araw P5 na, ibang gastos pa... Lugi kami talaga," he added.

On average, San Diego said that egg prices decreased to P1 a piece, while the price tag of small-size eggs was down to as much as P1.50.

"Tumataas ang presyo ng feeds, bumababa ang presyo ng aming itlog, eh 'di lalong lalaki ang pagkalugi namin. Dadating na naman tayo sa marami 'yung titigil kung 'di na makakayanan 'yung pagkalugi," he said.

—TeleRadyo, April 1, 2023