PH shares tumble anew, as COVID-19 lockdown concerns linger

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2021 04:21 AM

Philippine shares extended losses, as foreign investors kept selling out of the local bourse.

At least one analyst said concerns regarding lockdowns still linger and a faster vaccination rollout is necessary for market conditions to improve. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2021
