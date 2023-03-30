Home > Business Philippine shares close higher at 6,644 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2023 11:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Optimism has returned to the stock market with Philippine shares closing in positive territory for the third straight day. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /news/03/30/23/sinag-sining-light-painting-photo-exhibit-itinanghal-sa-jeddah/news/03/30/23/reward-money-in-case-of-slain-dlsu-dasmarias-student-reaches-p11-m/entertainment/03/30/23/young-stars-celebrate-16th-18th-birthday-at-star-magical-prom/business/03/30/23/gcash-expands-services-for-ofws-filipino-tourists-abroad/news/03/30/23/sc-dismisses-graft-falsification-raps-vs-degamo-3-others