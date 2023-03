Filipino-Chinese biz group to focus on digitalization

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc's new President Cecilio Pedro said on Thursday his leadership will focus on helping businesses digitalize and support the government in attracting more investments.

Pedro, who is also Lamoiyan Corp's President and CEO, replaced the group's former head Henry Lim Bon Liong.

"Digitalization is the key. How do we bring digitalization into the new, the old businesses here in the Philippines and become competitive in the world," Pedro told ANC.

He said the group is ready to help the government promote rules, regulations and other policies such as the ease of doing business to attract more foreign investments.

"Ang dami pong investments that wanted to come in but they want to look at what are we offering for them. We have to compare ourselves to our neighbors in Southeast Asia, even China and Japan," he said.

"The key is investments so we can generate jobs and generate income for the country in the months and years to come," he added.

Pedro said FFCCCII would still put food security and agriculture as priorities but he added that they would strive to be "effective" in other segments as well.