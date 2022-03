Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The low booster take-up of just 30 percent in the National Capital Region and even lower in the provinces could lead to waning immunity and impede economic recovery, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said Wednesday.

"We know that the vaccine over time, will wane, we need protection for the future. There could be problems down the road as immunity would wane especially the first booster shot is not taken," Concepcion told ANC.

He said vaccines procured by the government are expiring by June and July.

The low booster shot level could aggravate growth risks such as the rising oil prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Concepcion said.

Immunity from another COVID-19 surge is crucial in hitting the growth target of 7 to 9 percent this year, he said, adding that waning immunity could slow down consumer spending.

"While I'm very bullish, the economy is doing well…but with all of these said, and the Ukraine - Russia crisis, we cannot afford another surge that’s going to be devastating," Concepcion said.