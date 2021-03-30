Home  >  Business

ANC

PH shares fall as COVID-19 cases remain at record high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2021 11:41 PM

Philippine shares fell once again as foreigners resumed selling out of the local bourse in the wake of stricter quarantine measures. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2021
