Many companies are seeking to set up data centers in Luzon, which will increase the demand for power, according to Leechiu Property Consultants.

David Leechiu said the Philippines’ relatively young and tech-savvy population has made the country attractive for data centers, despite the high cost of power here.

As tech evolves from social media to virtual reality, IoT and the metaverse, “all of that is going to translate into a massive amount of data requirement,” Leechiu said.

This may impact the country's power situation as data centers require massive amounts of power, he said.

He also said that despite industry calls for a hybrid work setup, BPOs will continue to demand office workspaces as the sector expands.