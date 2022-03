CAB: Airlines' fare hikes need 'more study'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) on Tuesday said more studies are be needed if airlines can impose fare hikes anytime soon, as fuel costs in the country continue to rise.

In a public briefing, CAB Operations Head Eldric Peredo said a fuel surcharge matrix is in place when prices of fuel continue to be uncertain.

The matrix was in place since 2018, noted Peredo. A matrix for the surcharge will be published every 12 months and will be revised "as necessary," the CAB said that year.

"At itong matrix ay mag-o-operate by itself, kung papalo sa ganitong presyo ang langis ay may karampatang pagpataw ng fuel surcharge na hindi na kailangan ng mahabang diskusyon," Peredo explained.

"Napag-usapan din po ng board natin iyan kahapon, dahil nga sa nararamdaman na matinding pagtaas ng langis ulit ngayon, pero nangangailangan kasi iyan ng karagdagang datos, ng malalim na pag-aaral," he added.

This also comes amid Philippine Airlines' statement that government must review fuel surcharge rates amid high fuel costs.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, however, said there would be no adjustments in airline fares yet as they review the rates.

— With reports from Pia Gutierrez and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News