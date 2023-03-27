Home > Business 30 percent of SIMs registered as of March 27: NTC ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 27 2023 09:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC At least 50.34 million SIMs have been registered as of March 27, National Telecommunications Commission Director Engr. Imelda Walcien said on Monday. The total is equivalent to 30 percent of all active SIMs in the country, Walcien told Teleradyo. The NTC urges citizens to register their SIMs before the April 26 deadline to avoid deactivation. Walcien said the agency is still studying an extension to the deadline. Telcos OK with possible extension of SIM card registration Govt 'deliberating' on extension of SIM card registration SIM registrations hit 45.8 million, extension mulled Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Teleradyo, SIM registration Read More: NTC SIM SIM registration SIM card mobile number telco phones SIM registration deadline /video/news/03/27/23/more-than-13m-foreign-guests-in-ph-in-first-quarter-of-2023/business/03/27/23/bir-no-penalty-for-payment-of-annual-income-tax-return-anywhere-until-april-17/video/news/03/27/23/dalagita-nalunod-sa-happyland-tondo/overseas/03/27/23/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-seoul/overseas/03/27/23/nepal-probes-mid-air-near-collision-between-two-planes