At least 50.34 million SIMs have been registered as of March 27, National Telecommunications Commission Director Engr. Imelda Walcien said on Monday.

The total is equivalent to 30 percent of all active SIMs in the country, Walcien told Teleradyo.

The NTC urges citizens to register their SIMs before the April 26 deadline to avoid deactivation. Walcien said the agency is still studying an extension to the deadline.