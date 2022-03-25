Watch more on iWantTFC

Electronic gadgets remain in demand online despite the return of foot traffic in malls as digital nomads invest in equipment for remote work set-up, a stakeholder said.

Online sales of quality laptops, mobile phones, WiFi mesh, and other portable devices "are still on the rise," Kimstore founder and CEO Kim Lato told ANC.

These gadgets have become part of "work stations" as more and more workers prefer remote arrangement, which gives them the freedom to accomplish tasks anywhere, she said.

"Gadget purchases are still on the rise due to the rising population of virtual assistants, outsourced work; and companies embracing flexible work arrangements means more digital nomads. I see that there’s high demand from that," she said.

"I think people right now are focused on valuing their productivity through the value of having high-performance laptop and mobile phones," she added.

Aside from the working population, seniors, as well as the younger crowd, also contribute to the rising gadget sales as they invest in entertainment and gaming systems, Lato said.

E-commerce use has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, since most shops, except essential stores were ordered shut during the peak of the pandemic to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 1 until March 31, which means offices and malls have had more foot traffic in the recent weeks.