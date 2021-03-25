Home  >  Business

PH shares extend rebound; foreign selling resumes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2021 11:23 PM

Philippine shares finished in the green for the third day even as foreigners resume selling out of the market.

At least one analyst suggests, investors should position themselves for the long term as signs of economic recovery come in. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 25, 2021
