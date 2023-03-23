Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower at 6,536 amid new central bank rate hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2023 01:07 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares closed in the red Thursday as investors anticipated tighter monetary policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market   BSP   interest rate   BSP rate hike   Bangko Sentral  